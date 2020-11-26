Bid for 33 homes approved as councillors rebel against recommendation

Published: 7:58 AM November 26, 2020 Updated: 8:20 AM November 26, 2020

A homeowner's bid for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby, has been approved - Credit: Google

A bid to build 33 houses on private land in a coastal village has been given the go-ahead by councillors, despite planners calling for its refusal.

The proposed scheme to develop the grounds of Beechcroft, on Station Road in Ormesby, was approved at a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control committee on November 25.

Planners were initially in favour of the scheme when it first went to committee in September, but councillors decided to defer their decision after warnings of "disruption, anxiety and stress" were raised by residents.

By November, planners had changed their minds about the validity of the proposal - suggesting that upcoming developments in the area meant the borough had met it's "five-year housing supply" and that this was "no longer required".

The applicant already had planning permission for seven homes to be built on the garden at the back of his property.

His agent, Glenn Holmes, argued it was "grossly unfair" for councillors to reject his client's plans based on housing supply figures which only came out a month ago, and said that the site was "completely sustainable" and close to local amenities.

But objectors, which included ward councillor Geoffrey Freeman, said Station Road was a "rat run" - and that the development would bring even more unwanted traffic to the area.

Councillor Trevor Wainwright, however, who proposed the motion to overturn planners' recommendation, agreed with Mr Holmes.

He said: "I can't see any reason to refuse this application.

"The applicant is proposing eight affordable dwellings, and 16 two-bedroom homes. We desperately need these in the borough.

"Rejecting this would be very short-sighted, because we need these homes for our youngsters. We want young people to be able to live and work in the village they were born in.

"Speeding is all Cllr Freeman talks about, but we have speeding everywhere in the borough, and that wouldn't stop any development in Bradwell for example. It's a matter for the police, not us."

The planners' recommendation was overturned 10 councillors to four.

With regards to a second application to come before committee for 28 self-contained flats on Euston Road near Yarmouth seafront, councillors upheld planners' recommendation to refuse.

It was suggested by officers Dean Minns and Gordon Sutherland the proposal, thought to be incongruous with surrounding architecture, needed a "redraw" before it could be seriously considered.

