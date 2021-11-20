WATCH: New drone footage shows progress on Yarmouth's third crossing

Video

Inside a cofferdam, a watertight enclosure from which water is pumped to expose the bed of a body of water, created for the construction of Great Yarmouth's third river crossing. - Credit: BAM Farrans

New drone footage has been released showing progress on Great Yarmouth's third river crossing.

Work on the £121m new bridge, which will connect the A47 with the port, began in January and is expected to be finished by March 2023.

The crossing will span the River Yare just south of Cromwell Road and connect to South Denes Road on the eastern side.

BAM Farrans project director Tony Mullholland, responsible for constructing the bridge on behalf of Norfolk County Council said:

“Works are progressing well on all fronts and from up above you can really see the route of the new bridge starting to take shape.

"All the piles within the river needed to support the bridge are now in place and we are currently excavating the newly created cofferdams, prior to concrete works.

An image of Great Yarmouth's third river crossing in the open position. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The latest phase to construct a new junction at South Denes Road will now begin.

On the other side engineers say they are entering the final month of piling works to support the construction of the western approach embankment as well as starting works to create a new roundabout, and the dualling of William Adams Way.

Mr Mullholland added: "We all recognise the level of disruption endured by the local community and are incredibly grateful for their continued patience."

A view showing the dual carriageway approach to the third river crossing Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Graham Plant, deputy leader of both Norfolk County Council and Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “I am delighted with the progress being made and it is fantastic to see the range of training and employment opportunities already being created for young people through the project.

New images and drone footage have been released showing progress on Great Yarmouth's third river crossing which aims to open in March 2023. - Credit: BAM Farrans

"Next year will see us begin the process of naming our new bridge, which the local community will very much be involved in and I look forward to seeing this long awaited project finally become a reality, which I know will benefit Great Yarmouth and the wider region for many years to come."

The bridge will stand about 7m tall and is being built in two halves in Belgium.

It will be floated over by barge and installing it will mean completely closing the river to traffic for 72 hours and timing the operation almost to the second.

A video showcasing some of the young people involved in the construction of the lifting bridge is available on the council’s website www.norfolk.gov.uk/3rc.