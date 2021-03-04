Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape

Published: 11:09 AM March 4, 2021 Updated: 2:12 PM March 4, 2021

The new Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile is taking shape and on track to open in summer 2022. - Credit: Gerry Crowther

The shape of things to come is emerging from a building site by the sea.

Drone images taken by Great Yarmouth resident Gerry Crowther show the pace of change along the resort's famous Golden Mile.

The £26m project will see a new leisure centre rise up in place of the old Marina Centre at the prominent seafront site.

The new Marina Centre is rising above its hoardings on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile. The tall, metal structure is the climbing wall. - Credit: Gerry Crowther

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “Since the virtual ground-breaking ceremony in January, construction of the borough’s new state-of-the-art landmark Marina Centre has progressed at pace and remains on schedule to open in summer 2022.

"Those who have visited the seafront for their daily exercise will have watched with excitement as the council’s major investment in the borough’s physical and economic health has started to take shape and rise above the hoardings.

An artist's impression of what the new Marina Centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture: GYBC - Credit: Archant

"With the foundations complete, work on erecting the steel structure has commenced, with the steelworks for the Clip n Climb already in place.

You may also want to watch:

"The contractor has also commenced concrete reinforcement works to the basement area, as well as excavating the base of the pool ready for the pipework, plus works associated with the centre’s car park.”

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A virtual ground-breaking ceremony, billed as "a very positive start to 2021" was held in January.

Mr Crowther, known for his involvement with the Great Yarmouth Lions Club, took the drone pictures on February 28 after an early morning mist had cleared.

He said there was a scattering of people about in family groups and lots of outlets open selling fresh doughnuts and coffee.

The new Marina Centre will have "fabulous beach views" and state-of-the-art facilities - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The new Marina Centre is tipped as crucial to the town's economic recovery and the health of its residents.

Described as a year-round anchor attraction, it will include a six-lane 25m pool with full disabled access and suitable for competitions, a confidence water area and learner pool with moveable floor, leisure water with fun play features, two water flumes and a splash pad.

The complex will also have a 100-station health and fitness gym with views to the sea, a multi-purpose sports hall, indoor climbing zone for all ages, a café with "fabulous" views to the beach, and community spaces that can be used for a wide range of activities and services.

Swimmers enjoying the pool at Yarmouth's Marina Centre. Picture: Archant library - Credit: Archant

Yarmouth Marina Centre.Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

The Marina: Leisure and Fitness Centre in Great Yarmouth.Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

The projected view of the Marina Centre from Marine Parade - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Aerial view of the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth, 29th March 1981. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The tropical leisure pool at Great Yarmouth's now closed Marina Centre has been drained ahead of demolition Picture: GYBC - Credit: Archant

Aerial view of the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth, 29th March 1981. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Work has started on Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre. Diggers are now on site and the steel frame will go up over the next few months. - Credit: GYBC



