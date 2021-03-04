Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
- Credit: Gerry Crowther
The shape of things to come is emerging from a building site by the sea.
Drone images taken by Great Yarmouth resident Gerry Crowther show the pace of change along the resort's famous Golden Mile.
The £26m project will see a new leisure centre rise up in place of the old Marina Centre at the prominent seafront site.
In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “Since the virtual ground-breaking ceremony in January, construction of the borough’s new state-of-the-art landmark Marina Centre has progressed at pace and remains on schedule to open in summer 2022.
"Those who have visited the seafront for their daily exercise will have watched with excitement as the council’s major investment in the borough’s physical and economic health has started to take shape and rise above the hoardings.
"With the foundations complete, work on erecting the steel structure has commenced, with the steelworks for the Clip n Climb already in place.
You may also want to watch:
"The contractor has also commenced concrete reinforcement works to the basement area, as well as excavating the base of the pool ready for the pipework, plus works associated with the centre’s car park.”
A virtual ground-breaking ceremony, billed as "a very positive start to 2021" was held in January.
Mr Crowther, known for his involvement with the Great Yarmouth Lions Club, took the drone pictures on February 28 after an early morning mist had cleared.
Most Read
- 1 Man spat at partner every time he saw a text he disliked
- 2 Motorcyclist, 17, dies after crashing into lamp post
- 3 'It's grim' - Man's horror over 20 piles of dog mess on one street
- 4 Great Yarmouth lands £20m in budget to transform town
- 5 Tree chopped down in Yarmouth park was in 'weak' state
- 6 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
- 7 Man in 20s among further Covid deaths at Norfolk hospital
- 8 Delays expected as 48-ton boat is transported through region
- 9 Wetherspoon to reopen beer gardens and patios
- 10 Woman threatened another woman with baseball bat in Norfolk town
He said there was a scattering of people about in family groups and lots of outlets open selling fresh doughnuts and coffee.
The new Marina Centre is tipped as crucial to the town's economic recovery and the health of its residents.
Described as a year-round anchor attraction, it will include a six-lane 25m pool with full disabled access and suitable for competitions, a confidence water area and learner pool with moveable floor, leisure water with fun play features, two water flumes and a splash pad.
The complex will also have a 100-station health and fitness gym with views to the sea, a multi-purpose sports hall, indoor climbing zone for all ages, a café with "fabulous" views to the beach, and community spaces that can be used for a wide range of activities and services.