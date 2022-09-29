The future is pink? Eco-friendly bin trucks trialled in Caister

Great Yarmouth borough council have been trialling greener ways of collecting waste and recycling in Caister. - Credit: GYBC

The future of recycling and waste collection around Great Yarmouth could be greener following the trial of a fully-electric rubbish truck.

A distinctive pink-branded electric refuse collection truck was used on the rounds in Caister in September, replacing the usual diesel-powered truck.

The truck was on loan from manufacturer Dennis Eagle, which claims its eCollect refuse truck is the only 100pc electric vehicle of its type. Its five packs of lithium ion batterie allows the vehicle to collect 20 tonnes of waste over an eight-hour shift.

Dennis Eagle's eCollect refuse truck was used in a trial across Caister in September. - Credit: GYBC

The trial was part of Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s preparations to transfer responsibility for waste collections and other services from its current joint venture with Norse to a new wholly owned company from April next year.

The council said it is also exploring options to reduce the environmental impact of other vehicles used to deliver its services, including the use of hydrogen injection technology.

Chairman of the council’s environment committee Paul Wells said: “Trials like this are important in helping us understand how they, or other innovations, might reduce the council’s carbon footprint, while also making sure we get best value for money for residents.”