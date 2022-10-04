Pear shaped: Riverside fruit trees banned over 'missile' fears

Great Yarmouth Borough Council says it is only planting trees with small fruit rather than apple trees whose fruit could be used as a missile or create a slip hazard. - Credit: James Bass/Chris Bishop

Only trees with "very small fruit" will be planted in a seaside town amid worries apples, pears, or plums could be hurled at a target or slipped on.

Members of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's environment committee met to discuss a renewed bid to create an "avenue feel" along Great Yarmouth's historic South Quay.

The last of the trees lining the landward side of South Quay were removed by the council in 1917. Picture: MERCURY ARCHIVE - Credit: Archant

The planting is part of a wider scheme to improve the natural environment across the borough and involves adding close to 100 trees along the quayside, famously described by author Daniel Defoe as the finest in England.

It follows several previous attempts, since its renovation in 1998, which have all failed.

This time soil sampling and research had been carried out to give the suggested species the best chance, although officers say there is still a risk, a report states.

Marlene Fairhead is a member of the Great Yarmouth Borough Council's environment committee. She raised concerns about the type of trees being planted in South Quay and is pictured during her time as mayor in 2015/15. - Credit: Marcello Pozzetti

Speaking at the meeting Marlene Fairhead asked what kind of trees would be planted, and asked specifically whether they would be fruit trees, because she was worried about the dangers of people slipping on fruit.

The officer said that they had received advice that fruit could be "used as missiles", and said that because of this, they had only placed them in the St John's Walled Garden (not on streets), where they can't be a slip hazard, and only ornamental cherry trees, with very small fruit.

in fact there are no more fruit trees planned for this year, they said.

Borough council enginners had to dig up a line of alder that had failed due to the ground conditions, drawing criticism at the time Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

The ornamental ones in the St John's Walled Garden were put up last year, following the advice about "missiles".

Among tree species chosen for South Quay are four English Oak, 12 Whitebeam, six Littleleaf Linden, nine Field Maple, 47 Honeylocust, 14 Aspen and four Hornbeam.

Could Felixstowe's free port impact businesses in Great Yarmouth? - Credit: James Bass

Meanwhile, under the Forgotten Places: Greening Coastal Towns and Cities 505 trees are being planted in urban spots across the town.

So far 86 have been set in place with another 205 going in between November and February 2023.

Those already in the ground include 25 in Trafalgar Road, 40 in Mariners Road, eight in York Road/St Johns, and 13 in Deneside.

The project is also part of The Queen’s Green Canopy, a tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.