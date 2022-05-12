£15m 'light speed' broadband roll-out to begin in Great Yarmouth

From left to right: Councillor Carl Smith, leader at Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Charles Kitchin, CityFibre’s area manager for Great Yarmouth, Sheila Oxtoby, CEO at Great Yarmouth Borough Council and councillor Graham Plant, deputy leader at Great Yarmouth Borough Council. - Credit: CityFibre

Great Yarmouth folk can expect faster broadband in the near future after plans were announced to roll-out a new fibre scheme in the town.

The £15m plan will see the town become fully fibre-enabled with CityFibre broadband which currently serves 285 UK cities and towns.

This network will bring fast and reliable fibre internet services within reach of almost every home and business in Great Yarmouth.

Full fibre networks, unlike many of the copper-based ‘fibre broadband’ services available today, use 100pc fibre optic technology to carry data at light speed all the way from the home to the point of connection.

Once complete, the plan will give users speeds of up to 1,000 megabits per second for upload and download and almost limitless bandwidth.

Construction work will begin this winter with homes to be declared ‘ready for service’ as work is completed.

Area manager, Charles Kitchin, who will oversee the delivery of the Great Yarmouth project, said: “The next chapter in Great Yarmouth’s story starts here.

"Our builders will soon get to work on a town-wide full fibre network – and we think people will be blown away by the difference it will make, both now and for generations to come.

"We cannot wait for residents and businesses to see what is possible with digital connectivity that propels you forward rather than holds you back.”

The service will be available for Vodafone customers upon its launch and it is also expected to be made available to those on TalkTalk, Giganet, and Zen.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Carl Smith, added: “Fast broadband is so important for life today, whether it’s people watching films online, working from home, or for businesses linking up with customers and facilities around the world.

"This work will help ensure that Great Yarmouth has access to some of the fastest internet services in the country.”