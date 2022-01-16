New operators take over at council-owned leisure centre

The Phoenix Pool and Gym in Bradwell, Great Yarmouth, pictured just after its £1.9m refurbishment in 2016. - Credit: GYBC

A new operator has taken the reigns at a village leisure centre under a 10-year contract.

Freedom Leisure is now managing the Phoenix Leisure Centre, in Bradwell, with all staff transferring from Sentinel Leisure Trust on Saturday, January 15.

Today we welcome Phoenix Leisure Centre to the Freedom Leisure family. We'll be managing the facility on behalf of @greatyarmouthbc. We wish all the staff well with the switch over & we look forward to seeing you all soon! #GreatYarmouth▶️https://t.co/HEOAO0bWOz pic.twitter.com/VMBT7osbzI — Freedom Leisure (@FreedomLeisure) January 15, 2022

The trust will also run the new £26m Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth when it opens in July..

Customer memberships and prices will also transfer unchanged.

Council leader Carl Smith said: “Freedom Leisure impressed us with its proven track record in over 100 sports and leisure complexes around the UK, and a supportive approach to running community facilities like the Phoenix."

Labour group leader Trevor Wainwright said: “As a not-for-profit leisure trust, Freedom can focus on helping our residents and visitors have fitter, healthier, lifestyles."

Freedom Leisure runs over 100 centres across England and Wales from sports and leisure centres to swimming pools, lidos and stadiums.

In East Anglia, it manages centres at March, Wisbech, and Chatteris, and in total employs over 4,000 people across its 108 sites and head office.