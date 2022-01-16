News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

New operators take over at council-owned leisure centre

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 2:21 PM January 16, 2022
The newly refurbished and extended Phoenix Pool and Gym in Bradwell, Great Yarmouth.

The Phoenix Pool and Gym in Bradwell, Great Yarmouth, pictured just after its £1.9m refurbishment in 2016. - Credit: GYBC

A new operator has taken the reigns at a village leisure centre under a 10-year contract.

Freedom Leisure is now managing the Phoenix Leisure Centre, in Bradwell, with all staff transferring from Sentinel Leisure Trust on Saturday, January 15.

The trust will also run the new £26m Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth when it opens in July..

Customer memberships and prices will also transfer unchanged.

Council leader Carl Smith said: “Freedom Leisure impressed us with its proven track record in over 100 sports and leisure complexes around the UK, and a supportive approach to running community facilities like the Phoenix."

Labour group leader Trevor Wainwright said: “As a not-for-profit leisure trust, Freedom can focus on helping our residents and visitors have fitter, healthier, lifestyles."

Freedom Leisure runs over 100 centres across England and Wales from sports and leisure centres to swimming pools, lidos and stadiums.

In East Anglia, it manages centres at March, Wisbech, and Chatteris, and in total employs over 4,000 people across its 108 sites and head office.

Most Read

  1. 1 Investigations continue after stabbing in town park
  2. 2 Takeaways in and around Great Yarmouth with five-star food hygiene ratings
  3. 3 Long stretch of A47 closed overnight due to crash
  1. 4 Pressure waves of Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption felt across East Anglia
  2. 5 See inside £1.1m Broads' home with own cottage and pool
  3. 6 Erosion-risk coastwatch tower to be dismantled
  4. 7 New thrill ride arrives at seaside theme park
  5. 8 Medieval tower poised to become 'unique' holiday let
  6. 9 Renewed objections to demolition of pub empty for a decade
  7. 10 Bid to capture giant eagle owl living in village put forward
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Camperdown in Great Yarmouth where the Embassy Hotel wants to put up Pizza GoGo signs.

National pizza chain heading to 'refined' Great Yarmouth street

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Kyle Muir appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. Photo: Supplied

Cowboy builder Kyle Muir admits fleecing customers out of £48,300

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Ronan Williams by the Hamburger on Regent Road.

WATCH: Young singer's music video highlighting Great Yarmouth landmarks

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
police chase Great Yarmouth

Man arrested after police chase ends in crash near seafront

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon