Plans to revamp Great Yarmouth town centre gather pace

Work will begin next week to help Great Yarmouth Borough Council shape the major revamp to the town centre. - Credit: GYBC

Further transformations to Great Yarmouth's town centre will soon be underway in a drive said to help the area become safer, cleaner and greener.

Following public consultations in February on how to improve the public spaces around the market and shopping area, contractors for Great Yarmouth Borough Council will dig a series of trial pits around the area to help fine-tune the designs for new planting, paving, and seating.

The plans take in an area from Priory Plain through Market Place to the junction of King Street and Regent Street. Small pits will be dug throughout the area starting next week, with the work expected to last around three weeks.

There will be some noise and disruption during the work, but the contractors aim to maintain access for shoppers and businesses throughout.

Once complete, the revamp is expected to include high-quality durable new paving, new benches, and trees and planters.

Plans also include enlarged flexible event spaces on either side of the £4.7m covered market, which celebrated the opening of its first phase in May.

At the same time, the public is being invited to have their say on the future of the former Palmers building.

The old department store - which was bought by the council in 2021 - is to be transformed into a £15.4m library and learning centre, offering courses up to university level and beyond, as well as other community services such as Citizens Advice.

The former Palmers building on Great Yarmouth Market Place will become a new education and community hub for the town centre. - Credit: GYBC

An online survey was launched on Friday to give the public the opportunity to share what they think should be included in the building once it reopens in its new purpose in the town centre.

The feedback will help shape the detail of the final building, which is expected to open for students in time for the 2023-2024 academic year and for the general public by the end of 2023.

Work will start next week on removing asbestos and various cosmetic alterations to the inside of the building. The strip-out of the five-storey, 5,300 square metre building is expected to take around four months, ready for its next chapter.

To take part in the survey visit https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/learning-hub-1 or follow the links from the Great Yarmouth Borough Council website.