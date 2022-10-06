UPDATED: Future of historic Gorleston's landmark to be discussed

The White Lion steps after initial work was done to make them safe following a landslip in 2012. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Plans have changed to the agenda for an upcoming public forum meeting in Gorleston.

On Monday, Great Yarmouth Borough Council will be holding the first Gorleston Area Public Forum since 2019.

Originally, the meeting's agenda stated an update about the White Lion Steps would be taking place.

However, borough mayor and Norfolk County councillor Graham Plant is unable to attend the meeting and talks on the historic landmark have been deferred for a later public meeting.

The meeting is still taking place at Gorleston Library on Monday, October 10 from 6.30pm until 7.45pm, and people are invited to attend to discuss other issues in the area, as well as participate in a public question time.

Councillor Trevor Wainwright said: "This is our first public meeting in Gorleston since December 2019.

"People are welcome to come and ask councillors questions about issues in their area.

"However, without Mr Plant in attendance, we won't be able to answer any questions on the White Lion Steps."

Mr Wainwright said the steps will be discussed at a later public forum meeting sometime in early 2023.

FLASHBACK: The dramatic damage to the wall by the White Lion Steps in 2012. - Credit: Archant

The steps - which run from Cliff Hill to Beach Road - have been a prominent monument in the area, along with Admiral Duncan's waterpipe, since the Napoleonic Wars. However, the landmark has been in a state of disrepair following a landslip in 2012.

Long-time campaigner of the restoration of the White Steps Ron Upton said: "We've pushed and pushed for years for the steps to be restored as they were.

"It's such a shame they're in such a state."

FLASHBACK: The scene of the collapsed wall by the White Lion Steps on Beach Road, Gorleston. - Credit: Archant

Mr Upton said the steps are important to Gorleston and its residents. And their restoration would mean so much to many people.

"It's surprising what importance the steps have to people's lives," he said.

"It was incredible just how many people were at the demonstration in April. And our Facebook group - 'Restore the White Lion Steps Gorleston' - now has over 1,300 members.

"So many people want the steps restored."

Around 200 people attended a demonstration campaigning for a full restoration of the White Lion Steps in April 2022. - Credit: Supplied

On April 11, 2012, the White Lions Steps collapsed, with bricks and soil cascading down the landmark and almost crushing a 12-year-old boy.

Over the next decade following the landslip, the steps were partially re-opened and checked for safety. However, the steps have not been fully restored.