Councillors agree to upgrade 'frankly embarrassing' tennis courts

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:34 AM September 28, 2022
Gorleston tennis courts with weeds growing through the asphalt.

Gorleston tennis courts have weeds growing through the asphalt. - Credit: Supplied

Plans to refurbish a seaside set of tennis courts, the current state of which has been called “frankly embarrassing” by one councillor, have moved forward.

The six courts on Gorleston’s clifftops are set to receive funding worth £116,050, served up by the government and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) as part of a £30m package to increase participation in the game.

Under the plans the six courts at Gorleston will all be resurfaced, with 33m of new fencing and a "smart" gate and booking system that provides users with a pin number.

At a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s policy and resources committee on Tuesday, councillors agreed to work with the LTA to secure the investment. 

Conservative councillor Paul Wells said: “Gorleston seafront of course is already fantastic, but we all know that there are problems with it and actually the tennis courts is probably one of the most cited examples - because at the moment they are frankly embarrassing. 

Paul Wells, Great Yarmouth Borough councillor

Conservative councillor Paul Wells - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

“So this investment is much needed. It’s going to be a huge enhancement to the amenities.

“And I look forward to having a very feeble go on them.”

