Covered-up Banksy art to be restored and relocated
- Credit: Banksy
Plans are under way to restore and relocate a Banksy artwork in Gorleston which had been swiftly covered up for reasons of sensitivity.
The painting, which depicted a drunk man propelling a child into the air in a rubber dinghy, was covered up by Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) because it was close to the spot where three-year-old Ava-May Littleboy died in 2018 after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline.
At a Monday meeting of GYBC’s economic development committee, Trevor Wainwright, leader of the council’s Labour opposition, asked whether the “valuable” piece of art could be brought “back to life” at a less sensitive location.
A council officer responded: “We have commissioned a conservator.
“They’ve already visited the site to have a look at how to fully restore and reclaim the painting."
The officer said the restoration was currently being costed.
She added: “We do believe it would be worthwhile taking it off the wall and conserving it and putting it on show in a public gallery somewhere.”
