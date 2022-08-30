Tea rooms to open at borough crematorium with loyalty card scheme

The Garden Tea Rooms will open on September 1 - Credit: GYBC

A garden tea room is to open at Gorleston Crematorium on Thursday, September 1 with a loyalty card scheme.

As well as offering families and friends a space to meet before or after a funeral service, the Garden Tea Rooms will also be open to the public for refreshments.

People can join The Garden Tea Rooms loyalty card scheme by picking up a loyalty card with their first drink and collecting 10 stamps.

Once their loyalty card is full, they can exchange it for a free regular coffee or pot of tea for one.

The tea rooms' opening times will be 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday and it is run by the borough council.

The tea rooms will provide refreshment and a place to meet - Credit: GYBC

It will also offer a WhatsApp ordering service, where people can order via text and collect at an agreed time.

The tea rooms and function area can cater for up to 55 people and have been created following feedback from the crematorium workers and customers.