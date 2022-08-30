News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

Tea rooms to open at borough crematorium with loyalty card scheme

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 12:00 PM August 30, 2022
The Garden Tea Rooms will open on September 1

The Garden Tea Rooms will open on September 1 - Credit: GYBC

A garden tea room is to open at Gorleston Crematorium on Thursday, September 1 with a loyalty card scheme.

As well as offering families and friends a space to meet before or after a funeral service, the Garden Tea Rooms will also be open to the public for refreshments.

People can join The Garden Tea Rooms loyalty card scheme by picking up a loyalty card with their first drink and collecting 10 stamps.

Once their loyalty card is full, they can exchange it for a free regular coffee or pot of tea for one.

The tea rooms' opening times will be 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday and it is run by the borough council.

The tea rooms will provide refreshment and a place to meet

The tea rooms will provide refreshment and a place to meet - Credit: GYBC

It will also offer a WhatsApp ordering service, where people can order via text and collect at an agreed time.

The tea rooms and function area can cater for up to 55 people and have been created following feedback from the crematorium workers and customers.

Gorleston News

Don't Miss

East Coast Truckers convoy through Yarmouth.

Where you can see the East Coast Truckers Convoy on Sunday

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
David Jason as Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Rodney Trotter in Only Fools and Horses - Series 6 

Only Fools stars coming to Great Yarmouth this weekend

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Police are hunting the driver of a stolen vehicle. Picture: James Bass

Cars targeted by thief operating in early hours in Norfolk village

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
JW_04_starhotel_yarmouth_aug22

Norfolk Live News

Crews battle blaze at boarded-up hotel in Yarmouth

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon