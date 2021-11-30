News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

Plan to charge for seafront floral tributes is agreed

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:00 AM November 30, 2021
A busy beach and promenade at Gorleston. A weekend of warm and sunny weather. May 2012 Picture

Gorleston seafront - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

People who want to pay a tribute to loved ones on Gorleston seafront will face a one-off charge of £70.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s environment committee has agreed that flowers on Gorleston seafront will only be permitted to be left in vases fixed to the rear of the promenade’s benches.

The vases will be available at a cost of £70.

A report discussed by the committee said: “There have been several complaints received around the volume and condition of some of the items left on the benches.

“This is a sensitive area and the council only undertakes removal when necessary, although Health and Safety in relation to items left remains a challenge with glass vases, metal clips and sharp objects still being left as memorials.”

The decision process also clarified the council’s policy on dedication plaques for benches, which must be formally applied for and licensed by the authority for a renewable period of ten years.

Gorleston News

