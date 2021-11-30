Plan to charge for seafront floral tributes is agreed

People who want to pay a tribute to loved ones on Gorleston seafront will face a one-off charge of £70.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s environment committee has agreed that flowers on Gorleston seafront will only be permitted to be left in vases fixed to the rear of the promenade’s benches.

The vases will be available at a cost of £70.

A report discussed by the committee said: “There have been several complaints received around the volume and condition of some of the items left on the benches.

“This is a sensitive area and the council only undertakes removal when necessary, although Health and Safety in relation to items left remains a challenge with glass vases, metal clips and sharp objects still being left as memorials.”

The decision process also clarified the council’s policy on dedication plaques for benches, which must be formally applied for and licensed by the authority for a renewable period of ten years.