Plan to charge for seafront floral tributes is agreed
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012
People who want to pay a tribute to loved ones on Gorleston seafront will face a one-off charge of £70.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s environment committee has agreed that flowers on Gorleston seafront will only be permitted to be left in vases fixed to the rear of the promenade’s benches.
The vases will be available at a cost of £70.
A report discussed by the committee said: “There have been several complaints received around the volume and condition of some of the items left on the benches.
“This is a sensitive area and the council only undertakes removal when necessary, although Health and Safety in relation to items left remains a challenge with glass vases, metal clips and sharp objects still being left as memorials.”
The decision process also clarified the council’s policy on dedication plaques for benches, which must be formally applied for and licensed by the authority for a renewable period of ten years.
Most Read
- 1 Bid for superbike warehouse bringing up to 30 new jobs
- 2 Long-awaited plans for A47 roundabout revamps revealed
- 3 'Adored' teaching assistant retiring after more than three decades
- 4 Suspect identified in seafront hate attack
- 5 Sentencing adjourned for man who travelled 272 miles to meet girl
- 6 Market place parking 'amnesty' to tackle school run chaos
- 7 Christmas magic comes to Gorleston
- 8 Drug dealers and shoplifters to be targeted by police
- 9 'They make people smile': Mural painted on to town's purple parrot house
- 10 Figures for Norfolk e-scooter crashes revealed