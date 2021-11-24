Gorleston Promenade is a popular location for mourners paying tribute to loved ones in plaques and dedications on the benches. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

People paying tribute to loved ones could face a new one-off charge of £70 in order to fit a flower holder on promenade benches.

In a new proposed policy to be discussed at a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s environment committee on Thursday, flowers on Gorleston seafront will only be permitted to be left in vases fixed to the rear of the promenade's benches - available for installation at a cost of £70.

In a report, the council notes: “There has been several complaints received around the volume and condition of some of the items left on the benches.

“This is a sensitive area and the council only undertakes removal when necessary, although Health and Safety in relation to items left remains a challenge with glass vases, metal clips and sharp objects continuing to be left as memorials.”

The policy also clarifies the council’s borough-wide policy on dedication plaques for benches, which must be formally applied for and licensed by the authority for a renewable period of ten years.