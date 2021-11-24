News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

Council considers charge for flower holders on promenade benches

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:50 PM November 24, 2021
A busy beach and promenade at Gorleston. A weekend of warm and sunny weather. May 2012 Picture

Gorleston Promenade is a popular location for mourners paying tribute to loved ones in plaques and dedications on the benches. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

People paying tribute to loved ones could face a new one-off charge of £70 in order to fit a flower holder on promenade benches. 

In a new proposed policy to be discussed at a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s environment committee on Thursday, flowers on Gorleston seafront will only be permitted to be left in vases fixed to the rear of the promenade's benches - available for installation at a cost of £70. 

In a report, the council notes: “There has been several complaints received around the volume and condition of some of the items left on the benches.

“This is a sensitive area and the council only undertakes removal when necessary, although Health and Safety in relation to items left remains a challenge with glass vases, metal clips and sharp objects continuing to be left as memorials.”

The policy also clarifies the council’s borough-wide policy on dedication plaques for benches, which must be formally applied for and licensed by the authority for a renewable period of ten years.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council
Gorleston News
Great Yarmouth News

