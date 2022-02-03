House demolition bid leaves chairman with casting vote

A bid to knock down and rebuild 2, Gournay Avenue in Gorleston, has won permission. - Credit: Google Maps

A decision on whether a seafront home should be demolished split planners and left the chairman with the casting vote.

Members of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control committee met on Wednesday to decide a range of plans including whether 2, Gournay Avenue in Gorleston should be knocked down.

A bid has to demolish a mock-Tudor chalet bungalow at 2 Gournay Avenue, Gorleston, which faces Marine Parade, has been narrowly passed by planners. - Credit: Google Maps

The mock-Tudor style house dates from the 1930s and is attached to others. It is the latest in a string of homes along the prestigious address asking to be torn down and replaced with something contemporary making the most of sea views.

Committee chairman Carl Annison said members were split six for and six against with his casting vote allowing it to go through.

"The vote was very close," he said. "But in planning terms the reasons to refuse it were very weak. Knocking a house down and building a new one is not really an issue."

At the same meeting a bid to install a ticket machine and an automatic vehicle number plate registration camera at the car park by Burgh Castle Roman Fort was deferred.