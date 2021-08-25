News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

Pub keeps licence despite complaints over fighting and noise

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:51 PM August 25, 2021   
The Tramway pub in Gorleston.

The Tramway pub on Lowestoft Road, Gorleston is currently closed pending a licence review. - Credit: James Weeds

A Gorleston pub linked with complaints it is keeping neighbours awake has kept its licence but must now stop serving at midnight, a council has decided.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council's licensing committee reviewed the licence of the Tramway pub on Lowestoft Road, following complaints of swearing, violence and anti-social behaviour.

On Wednesday, Graham Carpenter, chairman of the committee, said it was hoped the reduced opening hours would help the community.

"The committee amends the hours of permission of the licensed activity and opening hour of the premises to introduce a closing time of midnight on all days and for all activity," he said.

"The complaints from [Lowestoft Road and Sussex Road] residents about antisocial behaviour and noise were not challenged by the premises licence holder in respect of noise and disturbances arising between April and July 2021.

He added: "Antisocial behaviour has been awakening residents in the early hours of the morning, preventing sleep and significantly interfering with the quality of life of those living nearby."

On Monday, the committee had been shown a video recorded by Norfolk Police of customers leaving through the window but Mr Carpenter said this could be an "irregular occurrence". 

Mr Carpenter said there was insufficient evidence to link police and resident's concerns about drug-taking to the premises.

While there was a proven case of selling alcohol to underage customers under previous management, Mr Carpenter again said there was insufficient evidence further sales had taken place.

The committee heard since reopening the pub has closed at 2am, when it previously shut at 4am.

Mr Carpenter said this was still too late and will continue to disturb residents.

The application review was requested by Philip Henley on behalf of people living in Lowestoft and Sussex Roads.

It has been made on the grounds of the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety and the prevention of public nuisance.

The application said people living nearby had noticed noise almost immediately after the pub reopened on April 12, in part down to a marquee that had been put up outside.

The Tramway pub's current owners took over in September 2019 after the previous owner left after losing thousands of pounds following an incident where one of the patrons set fire to the toilets.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council
Gorleston News

