'It's a wonderful honour' - New borough mayor to take up chains of office

The new mayor for the borough of Great Yarmouth is to be appointed on Thursday.

Graham Plant, from Bradwell, is due to be officially elected to the ceremonial role at a full meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

His political career began 22 years ago when he became a councillor to try to change how Great Yarmouth's seafront was maintained.

He won his first seat as a councillor of Hopton South ward in 2000 and was said to be integral in the restructure of Great Yarmouth seafront and the introduction of horse and cycle lane that spans the Golden Mile.

Mr Plant then become a councillor for Norfolk County Council in June 2009 for Breydon division, and was subsequently elected to Gorleston St Andrews division in May 2017 and 2021.

Over the years he has been on the boards of various partnerships including the Town Centre Partnership, the Marina Centre Partnership, the Parking Partnership, Greater Yarmouth Tourism & Business Improvement Area, the A47 Alliance and Equinox.

His current roles as a county councillor include deputy leader of the council, vice chair of its cabinet, cabinet member for growing the economy, deputy leader of the Conservative Group, vice chair of the employment committee, chairman of the Apprenticeship Board, and member of the Third River Crossing Committee.

He is a borough councillor for the Bradwell North ward. He has two daughters, one son and six grandchildren.

As a fully trained chef and restaurateur, he owned local businesses such as Browston Hall, Indiana’s Temple of Doom, The Italian Restaurant, and managed the Bell Inn at St Olaves.

He was head chef at the James Paget University Hospital when it first opened for 12 years.

Mr Plant now owns a fish and chip shop in Caister, which his son currently manages.

Mr Plant said: "I have lived in the borough for 54 years now and it's a wonderful honour and opportunity to be chosen by my fellow councillors to represent and promote the borough, its communities, businesses and other facilities for the upcoming municipal year.”

He replaces outgoing mayor Adrian Thompson and his deputy mayor will be elected at the Thursday night meeting.