£40,000 arts boost agreed for borough

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:43 AM November 17, 2021
Cllr Carl Smith (right), Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, and Cllr Steve Gallant, Leader of

Cllr Carl Smith (right), Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, and Cllr Steve Gallant, Leader of East Suffolk Council, announce the joint bid to become the UK City of Culture 2025, at Somerleyton Hall - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

A council has agreed to pour £40,000 into the the borough of Great Yarmouth's arts scene following its failed joint City of Culture bid.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council's economic development committee has agreed to set aside £40,000 to fund events and activities.

The money will come from funding the council had hoped to spend on its City of Culture 2025 bid with East Suffolk Council if it had progressed to the next round.

Both councils were told last month they had failed in their bid.

The £40,000 funding will come from a special projects reserve fund and will go towards events and activities linked to the City of Culture application process.

As well as approving the funding, the committee also agreed to forge ahead with plans to develop a cultural strategy with its neighbouring Suffolk local authority.

The themes from the strategy will be based on ones used in the failed bid process.




