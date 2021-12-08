Call to bring back parking permit badges in Great Yarmouth

A call has been made for parking badges to come back in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A call has been made to make it easier for elderly people or those without the internet to apply for parking permits in Great Yarmouth.

A group of Labour councillors at Great Yarmouth Borough Council have put forward a motion requesting Norfolk County Council revert to using badges in the A-zone parking scheme where necessary instead of online permits.

The motion says: "It is extremely difficult for some elderly, infirm or housebound residents and those with no IT knowledge or even access to the internet to easily navigate the current system.

"The practicality of updating a permit online every day for those who have daily carers who may not be the same person each visit is causing significant problems.

"Due to some residents personal circumstances it appears discriminatory and unfair to have moved to a system they are unable to cope with adding pressure which is not necessary."

The motion is to be discussed at the borough council's full meeting on Thursday night.

The zone A arrangements are administered by King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council and Norfolk County Council.