'Outdoor gallery' planned for Great Yarmouth

A trail encompassing some 30 works of public art and sculpture is planned to criss-cross Great Yarmouth, under plans being put forward by the borough council.

The new free-to-access "outdoor gallery" is just one part of a project to improve wayfinding around the town, using money from Yarmouth's £20.1m Town Deal pot of government cash.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) also plans to repair and enhance the town's medieval wall and to create a walkable, informative route around it, in addition to a programme of tree-planting to create so-called "green pathways".

At a meeting of GYBC's policy and resources committee on Tuesday, September 27, a council officer assured members: "There will be lots of public consultation and the process will be very transparent."

He added that the trail will be an opportunity to celebrate people who have contributed to life in Yarmouth.

Conservative councillor Paul Wells said: "I think the principle is very sound and I think it's got the potential to be a really good asset to the community - but I always have a touch of trepidation whenever councils talk about public artworks.

Conservative councillor Paul Wells - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

"Can I get clarification on how the final decision is going to be made as to what art is going to put up there?

"Because I appreciate all things are subjective and dependent on taste, but I've seen some things endorsed by councils which I think are lovely and I've seen some things which are not as successful, shall we say."

The officer told Mr Wells that the council would not be commissioning anything "controversial" or detrimental to the town's character.

A panel comprising councillors, along with experts from organisations like the Arts Council, Royal Society of Sculptors and Historic England, will select the artworks, following an 'open call' for submissions from artists.

The council has been pushing for Yarmouth to become a better-recognised cultural destination for tourists, with a study commissioned earlier this year to help broaden the reach of the borough's cultural assets.

The town's cultural credentials were highlighted last year by the surprise arrival of artworks by Banksy and its inclusion in a list of artistic visitor attractions in the Guardian newspaper.