£450,000 beach hut funding meeting to be held

The beach huts will be installed along a spot on the seafront if funding and planning are approved - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Plans to install 40 beach huts along Great Yarmouth's seafront are set to take a leap forward if a £450,000 funding pot is agreed by councillors.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council wants to build the huts along North Drive following the success of its installation of beach huts in Gorleston.

On Tuesday the council's policy and resources committee will look at releasing £450,000 of funding for the North Drive structures.

A look inside one of the Gorleston beach huts - Credit: Archant

If planning permission is approved, the huts would be built along the seafront by North Drive car park.

The council's business case says 20 of the huts would be for sale and the other 20 would be available to rent.

If planning permission is granted, the first block of 16 huts would be installed from September, with the remainder built between January and March 2023.

Tuesday's committee meeting is being asked to release £450,000 of funding from the approved 2022/23 council budget.

Papers to be discussed say: "With the success of the Gorleston beach hut development the Masterplan Member Working Group for Great Yarmouth requested the introduction of a similar development as part of the Great Yarmouth seafront offer.

"Locations have been considered as part of the Member Working Group along the length of the Great Yarmouth seafront with the area adjacent to the North Drive Car Park chosen as the agreed location.

This is one of the views the Great Yarmouth beach huts will have - Credit: Anthony Carroll

"This location enables the beach huts to have minimal impact on the promenade and in addition can be set back from the main thoroughfare."

The huts for sale would be available on a long lease of 10 or 25 years with an annual ground rent being paid.

FLASHBACK: The new beach huts arriving in Gorleston in May 2019 Picture: Steve Crane. - Credit: Archant

In January it was revealed 10 new beach huts at Gorleston's lower prom had been sold on either a 10 or 20-year lease, generating up to £19,800 each for the council.

It meant there are now 48 beach huts along Gorleston's seafront.

Annual hire rates are £2,079.50.

Rents have jumped this year with a week's hire during the peak season up £13 to £199, and a month's rent is up to £595, an increase of £38.50.

Prices start at £53.50 for a week in the low season.

Up the coast at Wells a beach was up for sale for £80,000 in March and in Southwold a beach hut was on the market for a whooping £250,000 in May.