Green light given for more than 40 beach huts to be built in resort

The beach huts will be installed in this area - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A bid to build more than 40 beach huts along Great Yarmouth's seafront has been approved.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has given itself permission to construct the 43 huts along the Esplanade.

The £450,000 cabins will be built in five blocks with hopes they will be available for next summer.

They will take up a 190m stretch behind the basketball courts and North Drive car park stretching towards the Venetian Waterways and facing a 230m wide swathe of beach.

A spokesman for Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “Our seaside beach huts have proved very popular in Gorleston, and this planning permission means we can now bring them to North Drive Esplanade in Great Yarmouth too.

"We hope they will add to the attractions in the area, and provide a new way to enjoy the beach.

"Work will begin soon on installing the beach huts and we hope to have them available for next year’s summer season.”