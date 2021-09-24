News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Bin collection days to change across Great Yarmouth area

Anthony Carroll

Published: 9:28 AM September 24, 2021   
Bin collection days are to change across the borough of Great Yarmouth to meet the demand of the number of new homes in the area.

From October 16 households will still  have their black bins emptied one week and their green bins emptied the following week.

But the council says the days of collection and which bin is emptied on which week may change.

Residents whose waste collection are delayed by the changes can place additional one-off tied-up black sacks beside their bin, which will be accepted on the first new black bin collection day only.

As usual, additional recycling will be collected, if glass is contained within the bin and additional recycling is placed in a box beside the bin.

Garden waste brown bin collections will not be affected.

All bins should be put outside by 6.30am on the day of collection.

Letters will be sent out to all households about the changes.



