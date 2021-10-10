Letters inform households of bin collection changes

Published: 9:11 AM October 10, 2021

Thousands of households across the borough of Great Yarmouth are receiving letters informing them of changes in bin collection days.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council and GYB Services are telling residents that the day their bins are collected on may be changed so bin lorries can cope with the number of households on each round.

The letter also says: "It is now timely to ensure collection routes are fit for purpose and flexible enough to absorb any new houses that may need to be built in the future."

Collections of black and green bins will stay take place on alternate weeks and the letter informs households of any changes to collection days and what times bins should be put out.

The changes are due to take place from the the week commencing October 18.

If waste collection is delayed by any changes, GYB Services will collect one-off black sacks if they are tied up and placed outside homes.