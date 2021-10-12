In person council meetings to return

Published: 5:12 PM October 12, 2021

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall.Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

Members of the public will be allowed to observe council committees once again in the flesh in a sign that things are getting back to normal.

Originally introduced due to Covid regulations, the live streaming of committees at Great Yarmouth Borough Council on YouTube will be scrapped from Wednesday.

Starting with the development control committee meeting on Wednesday, the arrangements mean members of the public can attend.

Members of the public will be allowed to observe from a public area at the Town Hall.

Face coverings will still be required when moving around the Town Hall, but can be removed once members are seated.

You may also want to watch:

Famously, Jackie Weaver went viral at the beginning of 2021 over a Zoom council meeting for Handforth Parish Council.

Closer to home, Downham Market Parish Council had a heated moment recorded on Zoom, which led to one councillor walking out and saying the chair was "like a little Hitler".