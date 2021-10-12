News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

In person council meetings to return

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 5:12 PM October 12, 2021   
View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall.Picture: James Bass

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall.Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

Members of the public will be allowed to observe council committees once again in the flesh in a sign that things are getting back to normal.

Originally introduced due to Covid regulations, the live streaming of committees at Great Yarmouth Borough Council on YouTube will be scrapped from Wednesday.

Starting with the development control committee meeting on Wednesday, the arrangements mean members of the public can attend.

Members of the public will be allowed to observe from a public area at the Town Hall.

Face coverings will still be required when moving around the Town Hall, but can be removed once members are seated.

You may also want to watch:

Famously, Jackie Weaver went viral at the beginning of 2021 over a Zoom council meeting for Handforth Parish Council.

Closer to home, Downham Market Parish Council had a heated moment recorded on Zoom, which led to one councillor walking out and saying the chair was "like a little Hitler".

Most Read

  1. 1 Teens aged 15 and 16 arrested after man stabbed in park robbery
  2. 2 Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash
  3. 3 'Living hell' fears over seaside flats with balconies
  1. 4 Families invited to pick pumpkins at countryside theme park
  2. 5 'Bear with us' plea as pharmacist shortage hits community chemists
  3. 6 Great Yarmouth firm celebrates £500,000 investment package
  4. 7 'All the pieces are coming together' - Council leader's message to town
  5. 8 Recruitment firms struggling to fill posts in Great Yarmouth
  6. 9 'She was a fighter': Hundreds pay tribute to Emma, 20
  7. 10 Teens arrested in connection with Yarmouth stabbing released on bail
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police appeal for witnesses to hate crime in Great Yarmouth.

Man fears being 'crippled for life' after seafront hate attack

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Aaron Bowers the Tramway pub Gorleston

Troubled pub relaunched as 'proper local' by new landlord

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
west caister homes

665 homes bid submitted for coastal village

Anthony Carroll

person
A visualisation of the Great Yarmouth Market Place redevelopment.

£4.6m market relocation delayed over supply snag

Anthony Carroll

person