Dreaming of a green Christmas: Council's recycling plea

Published: 2:43 PM December 18, 2020

A borough council has urged residents to recycle wherever possible ahead of the festive season.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council have reminded residents Christmas cards, envelopes and some types of wrapping paper can be recycled in household bins, as well as the usual glass jars and bottles, plastic food pots, tubs and food trays, aluminium foil and foil trays, providing they are clean and dry.

Councillor Penny Carpenter, chair of the environment committee, said: "Of course Christmas is going to be very different this year, but it is still really important that we all do our part to recycle as much as we can during the festive period.

Penny Carpenter, chair of GYBC's Environment Committee. Pic: Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

"On average, there is an extra 30pc of waste produced nationally and discarded over the festive season, which is unnecessary considering how easy it is to recycle products.

"Recycling helps reduce how much waste ends up in landfill and will help us all have a greener Christmas."



