Borough council steps up rough sleeper support in heatwave

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 12:26 PM August 14, 2022
Gavin Whittaker, one of the Pathway Outreach Workers at Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Gavin Whittaker, one of the Pathway Outreach Workers at Great Yarmouth Borough Council. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

A borough council has ramped up support for rough sleepers during the heatwave.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council's outreach team is asking residents worried about rough sleepers to use the StreetLink app to trigger extra help from the council.

The council signed up to the national StreetLink service last year, which allows people to report concerns using the app or website, with those who are rough sleeping also able to use the app to ask for help directly.

Reports trigger notifications to the council's dedicated rough sleeper team, which works with homeless people to offer support and access to help from the council, charities and voluntary organisations.

During the previous heatwave in July, the council implemented the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol, which offered temporary accommodation to those sleeping rough, while the outreach team also set up base in a local church, supplying water, sun cream and food.

A paramedic was also at the site offering advice and basic health checks.

With temperatures rising again over the weekend, the council has began offering those services one more to those in need.

