Great Yarmouth Borough Council pays tribute to the Queen

Great Yarmouth Borough Councillors paid tribute to the Queen and voiced their support for the King at a meeting at the Town Hall on Thursday. - Credit: James Weeds

Councillors in Great Yarmouth have paid tribute to the Queen at a special meeting.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council held a full council meeting on Thursday evening with councillors formally paying their respects to the Queen, and voicing their support for King Charles III.

The meeting was opened with a prayer from Revd Simon Ward followed by a minute’s silence for the Queen.

The messages of tribute were led by Great Yarmouth Borough mayor Graham Plant who said at the meeting: "Today we gather as a borough, as a council, and as representatives of our communities to give thanks for the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Great Yarmouth Borough Councillors met to formally pay respects to the Queen. - Credit: GYBC

"Her gifts to us of duty and service have been unparalleled - a strong, dependable, and guiding light over more than 70 years. Called to the throne at such a young age, Her Majesty never wavered in giving of herself for the good of the country and the Commonwealth.

“Our borough has proud links with the Royal Family, with the Lions of England forever fused with our own proud heritage in our borough arms.

“We remember fondly Her Majesty’s visit to Great Yarmouth in 1985 when she came to this very Town Hall."

The mayor said it was also his "sombre privilege" to read the Proclamation of the King's ascension on Sunday.

He added: "Tonight we send the King our full-throated and whole-hearted support and allegiance.”

The Queen visiting Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft in 1985. - Credit: Archant

Council leader Carl Smith paid tribute to the Queen’s long service and talked about his experiences of meeting the Queen at the marketplace in 1985 and at Buckingham Palace in 2017.

“When we lose a loved one, we have private time to grieve with our families and friends," Mr Smith said. "The Royal Family’s grief is being played out in front of billions on a worldwide scale every day."

Mr Smith added that the Royal Family's lifetime of devotion to duty is "what makes our monarchy so special".

Labour group leader Trevor Wainwright said: “During her reign, the Queen brought together the whole country at times of fear, discord and uncertainty."

Mr Wainwright praised the Queen's enduring commitment throughout the Covid pandemic, adding that the Queen “touched us all" with her 70 years of dedication to public service.

Other councillors remembered their own experiences of meeting the Queen and her impact on their lives.