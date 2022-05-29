Businesses urged to use worms to reduce food waste

Roger Smith, Billie Todd and Jenny Thompson holding some of the worms at Great Yarmouth Town Hall. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Businesses in and around Great Yarmouth are being encouraged to use wormeries to reduce food waste.

With funding from “circular economy” scheme called FACET, local businesses can choose between a free-of-charge wormery or a compost unit.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council set up its own wormery in 2019.

Initial feedback showed that staff embraced the initiative and a further two wormeries were ordered.

A tiger worm. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The wormery is an efficient, low-maintenance method of on-site composting which allows the council to recycle any food leftovers.

Often referred to as ‘worm bins’, the compartment system of a wormery houses compost worms, which are gifted in the art of turning ordinary kitchen food waste into Vermicompost, an organic, nutrient-packed compost.

The worms are fed and housed at the Town Hall where they are looked after by Porter, Roger Smith.

Dotted around the Town Hall are ‘worm food bins’ and ‘worm menus’ so staff know what they can and cannot recycle.

The scheme is one in a series of initiatives within FACET aiming to create a more sustainable tourism sector, an Interreg 2Seas project working jointly with Norfolk County Council with other projects including:

Encouraging recycling with new bins for plastic, glass bottles, and cans.

The launch of the Hemsby Cup scheme to help put an end to single use disposable takeaway cups in time for the busy summer season.

Introduction of on-the-go recycling bins in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Increased litter bin capacity along the seafront.

Piloting of cigarette butt ‘ballot bin’ systems working with local pubs and restaurants.

A new Community Fridge in Great Yarmouth, where local food businesses and individuals can donate 'in date' items for free redistribution to the local community to reduce food waste.

Councillor Paul Wells, chairman of the environment committee, said: “As a council, we are always looking at ways to become more environmentally friendly and the wormeries are a great way to get rid of household waste and a cost-effective method of creating compost.”

Interested businesses can email benjamin.gulliver@great-yarmouth.gov.uk.







