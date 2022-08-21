Council leader appeals for bridge closure changes to keep "town open"

Breydon Bridge is to see a series of road closures - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A council leader has urged transport bosses to consider rescheduling bridge improvement work to ensure Great Yarmouth "keeps moving".

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, says he is concerned about the impact of closing Breydon Bridge will have on the town.

National Highways has revealed Breydon Bridge, one of Yarmouth's two river crossings, is to see closures over a seven month period for improvement work.

The first set of closures are due to take place next month as work starts on replacing an old control panel and installing new hydraulics for the bridge.

Mr Smith said he is concerned the work will impact on traffic in the light of other planned closures on the Acle Straight and future maintenance work on the town's other crossing, Haven Bridge.

Councillor Carl Smith, deputy leader of Great Yarmouth Borogh Council. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

Mr Smith said: “After discussions we are very concerned about the impact of this work at Breydon, coming so soon after closures of the A47 Acle Straight and the potential for overlap with maintenance work on Haven Bridge, especially if any work runs over.

“These are crucial routes for people moving between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston and we would like to see National Highways think again about the timing of the work and road closures so that there is as little disruption as possible.

"Bridge maintenance has to be done, but we also need to do everything we can to keep the town moving.

“This also highlights the importance of our third river crossing, currently being built in partnership with Norfolk County Council, which is due to open early next year.”

A bird's eye view of Breydon Bridge - Credit: Mike Page

The Breydon Bridge will see overnight closures and disruption between Sunday, September 4 and Friday, March 10, 2023.

It will first close between Sunday, September 4 and Wednesday, September 7, before shutting again on Monday, September 12 and Tuesday, September 13 and between Sunday, September 25 and Wednesday, September 28.

The bridge will then shut on Wednesday, October 12, Thursday, November 10 and Friday, November 11.

Further overnight closures are planned for next year as well.

Overnight closures are between 8pm and 6am. There will also be off-peak day closures between January 28 and March 3.



National Highways says the work will keep the Breydon Bridge in a safe and serviceable condition.

It will also make it easier for boats passing through.







