When are Christmas lights being turned on in Great Yarmouth?

For the first time in two years, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston will be celebrating Christmas lights switch on events.

FLASHBACK: Christmas lights from 2019. - Credit: Archant

Adding to the festive spirit, the light switch-on events will be running alongside the Christmas in the Parks events in St George's Park, the Boating Lake and Priory Gardens in Gorleston.

Great Yarmouth





Where: Market Place, NR30 1PB

When: November 26, 6pm

Starting from 6pm on Friday, November 26 in Great Yarmouth Market Place, there will be live music and entertainment in the build up to the big switch-on.

The mayor of Great Yarmouth and special guests will take to the stage to lead to the countdown to 7pm.

A firework display from the roof of Market Gates shopping centre will follow with more live entertainment as most shops and the Great Yarmouth Christmas Fayre and Market will be staying open until 8pm.

Norfolk comedian Ben Langley will be providing the laughs during the build up which will include performances from local dance groups and singers.

FLASHBACk: Hundreds of people attended the Gorleston Christmas lights switch-on in 2014. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Gorleston

Where: Priory Gardens, Priory Street, NR31 6NG

When: November 28, 5pm

The Gorleston part of Christmas in the Parks is running in Priory Gardens, with activities going on from 10am to 4pm from November 26 to 28.

There will be a festive craft market, food and drink, live entertainment, children's rides and Santa's post office with elves.

The lights switch-on will take place in the High Street and will be accompanied by fireworks.

GYBC events co-ordinator, Wendy Takman, council leader, Carl Smith, Widow Twankey and Wishy-washy at the Christmas in the Parks announcement. - Credit: James Weeds

Christmas in the Parks

This year's light display will be running alongside the Christmas in the Parks event which will be held at St George's Park in Great Yarmouth from November 26 to December 5 (except November 29 and 30) and in Priory Gardens in Gorleston from November 26 to 28.

Christmas in the Parks will see stallholders providing food, beverages, arts, crafts and gifts inside decorated wooden chalets.

Free parking will also be available every Sunday leading up to Christmas.

Operating hours will be 10 am to 8 pm on Fridays, 10 am to 8 pm on Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm from Sunday through to Thursday.

The 2020 events were changed to a virtual switch-on due to ongoing restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Christmas light display from last year, but without anyone there watching in person. - Credit: Mark Symonds