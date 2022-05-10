News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Families can cut food waste with community fridge

Anthony Carroll

Published: 4:17 PM May 10, 2022
An initiative to help families cut down on food waste has opened in Great Yarmouth. 

A community fridge has opened in Sally's Store at the Peggotty Road Community Centre

Community fridges allow food and hospitality business and people to donate in date items which can be accessed by residents for free.

This will prevent food from going to waste.

The community fridge will be open to use between Monday to Friday, 10am to 12pm.

Funding for the fridge has come from the Interreg 2Seas FACET project, which is expanding the existing community fridge network within the borough.

Hemsby Community Fridge, located at The Barn Room, is due to open later this month and Shrublands Community Fridge in Gorleston has been in place since 2021.

Welcoming the initiative, Paul Wells, chairman of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's environment committee, said: “These community fridges are a great way to help local businesses and residents prevent costly and unsustainable levels of food waste, which in turn will help the environment.”
 

