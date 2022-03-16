News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

Council ready to act on Ukrainian refugees if government asks

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:39 AM March 16, 2022
poland

Displaced Ukrainians stand in a line on the train platform after arriving from Ukraine at the station in Przemysl, Poland. - Credit: AP

A coastal council has said it is waiting for further guidance from the government on how it can provide direct support to Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war torn homeland.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council says it might be able to offer practical and direct support to refugees if the government provides more advice on how they can be aided. 

A statement from Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: "We’re waiting on further guidance from central government on what more direct, practical support we might be able to offer as the current visa/refugee schemes are focused on family links or individual homes, rather than organisational support.

"We’ve have shown support through measures such as raising the Ukraine flag outside the town hall and lighting up several buildings in the borough in yellow and blue, and we’ve encouraged donations by the public and staff."

It comes as more than 30 homes in Norfolk and Waveney have been offered to councils to home refugees.

Nationally more than 100,000 households have registered an interest in housing them, including North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

One person has been arrested following the crash in Regent Road in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Live News

Man charged with manslaughter as woman in 90s dies after Yarmouth crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Jet on Northgate Street

Petrol prices across Great Yarmouth - which is the cheapest?

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Energy bills are set to increase in the spring - helping create a "cost of living catastrophe" accor

How to get hold of your £150 Government energy rebate

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Kane Platten was jailed at Norwich Crown Court after he admitted sexual activity with a child.

Jail for man who admitted he had sex with teen girl

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon