Council ready to act on Ukrainian refugees if government asks

Displaced Ukrainians stand in a line on the train platform after arriving from Ukraine at the station in Przemysl, Poland. - Credit: AP

A coastal council has said it is waiting for further guidance from the government on how it can provide direct support to Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war torn homeland.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council says it might be able to offer practical and direct support to refugees if the government provides more advice on how they can be aided.

A statement from Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: "We’re waiting on further guidance from central government on what more direct, practical support we might be able to offer as the current visa/refugee schemes are focused on family links or individual homes, rather than organisational support.

"We’ve have shown support through measures such as raising the Ukraine flag outside the town hall and lighting up several buildings in the borough in yellow and blue, and we’ve encouraged donations by the public and staff."

It comes as more than 30 homes in Norfolk and Waveney have been offered to councils to home refugees.

Nationally more than 100,000 households have registered an interest in housing them, including North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker.