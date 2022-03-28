How you can play a part in ridding borough of dangerous litter

This seal is trapped in a plastic ring left on a beach by a thoughtless visitor - Credit: Friends of Horsey Seals

The detrimental affect litter has on the environment and wildlife in the Great Yarmouth area is to be showcased at a series of council-run events next month.

Rangers from the environmental health team at Great Yarmouth Borough Council will be going on a three day litter picking tour to highlight the importance of people binning their rubbish and waste.

Bags of rubbish have been left on the path past Ladbrook Road in Cobholm. - Credit: James Weeds

Starting on Monday 4, April people and businesses are invited to join the litter pick sessions being held at Winterton, Hemsby, Scratby, Caister, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

Friends of Horsey Seal will also be present to show how littering can affect seals and other wildlife.

Many seals have fallen victim to flying rings which are left in the sea where they have been thrown or lost.

Being inquisitive animals, they play with them and put their heads through the hole and as young seals grow the rings dig into their flesh causing painful wounds that can be fatal.

Environmental rangers also will be visiting businesses to discuss product packaging and other ways they can help to reduce littering, as well as discussing with residents how litter negatively effects the borough.

Paul Wells, chairman of the borough council's environment committee, said: “Littering is completely unnecessary and contaminates our community and environment, especially our beaches.

“As well as making our borough look untidy, it can also have an extremely harmful effect on the wildlife we are lucky to have here.

"Seals and other wildlife can get caught in all sorts of plastic litter, with ropes, netting, and ringed items being especially dangerous, so it is vital we pick up after ourselves.”

A baby seal is one of the borough's natural wonders that need protecting from dangerous litter - Credit: James Bass © 2015

The litter picking sessions are at:

Winterton – meet at the village hall on Monday 4, April at 9am

Hemsby – meet opposite the public toilets near the Lifeboat shed on Monday 4, April at 1pm

Scratby – meet at the slope near the public toilets on Tuesday 5, April at 9am

Caister – meet beside the lifeboat station on Tuesday 5, April at 1pm

Great Yarmouth – meet behind the slingshot ride on Wednesday 6, April at 9am

Gorleston – meet at the yacht pond on Wednesday 6, April at 1pm