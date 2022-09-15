Council to examine sea defence repair options

A rearranged borough council meeting will be examining how best to repair damaged sea defences in a coastal village.

A 100m stretch of gabions at Scratby was damaged overnight on March 31/April 1 when high tides and gales battered the coast.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council says the estimated costs of repairing the defences ranges from £550,000 for the do minimum/make safe option, to £1,793,000 for offshore rock armour.

The council's environment committee will now look at the issue on the night of Wednesday, September 21.

Papers to the committee say the council cannot pay for works and while the Environment Agency has consented to emergency works it is also not able to meet the estimated costs.

The gabions were installed along an 877m stretch in 2015 at a cost of £600,000.

A medium term, cheaper option they were expected to last 20 years.

Repairs costing £420,000 were carried out in 2018 following the Beast from the East.

The issue was due to be discussed by the committee on Tuesday, September 13, but it was postponed following the death of the Queen.