Seven premises in town warned for breaching Covid guidelines

Published: 5:14 PM December 18, 2020

Seven licensed premises in Great Yarmouth have been warned after breaching coronavirus regulations.

As part of a Norfolk-wide operation, Great Yarmouth Borough Council, along with Norfolk Police, visited several licensed premises following reports of rules being broken.

While many premises were found to be following the Tier 2 guidelines, a number were breaching the rules - mainly by serving alcohol without a substantial meal, issues with people not wearing facemasks, a lack of social distancing or allowing households to mix.

The council has served Improvement Notices against five premises, which can result in a Fixed Penalty Notice of £2,000 if businesses do not comply, while a further premises received a prohibition notice for serving alcohol without a substantial meal.

Another establishment was given an immediate restriction notice for multiple breaches, forcing it to close for 48 hours or face a £4,000 fine. It has since closed voluntarily until further notice, a council spokesperson confirmed.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Carl Smith has hailed the Town Deal vision as "a chance of a lifetime." - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Council leader Carl Smith said: "The safety of the public is our main concern, and this enforcement sends a strong message to those premises who have breached the legislation that the council will take action to prevent the spread of Covid where concerns are raised.

"These are challenging times for businesses.

"The majority follow the rules well and our Environmental Health officers have been working closely with people to provide advice, answer questions, and try to encourage voluntary compliance by premises.

"However, where necessary, we will take formal enforcement to ensure public safety.

"The best support residents can give to businesses is to keep to the guidelines when visiting as customers, so the business can confidently meet the Covid guidelines."

Nathan Clark, T/Supt of Great Yarmouth Police, said: "Many people have been playing their part and following the guidelines to keep each other safe.

"However, it was clear that there were some establishments and individuals who hadn't embraced the rules in the same spirit and, alongside our colleagues from the borough council, enforcement has taken place where it was proportionate to do so."

Anyone concerned a business in the borough might be breaching coronavirus regulations, or businesses seeking support on how to comply with the rules, can contact Environmental Services on 01493 846 478, or email health@great-yarmouth.gov.uk.