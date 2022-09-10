News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dance teacher Jade signs Flourish pledge to improve young people's lives

Anthony Carroll

Published: 2:47 PM September 10, 2022
Jade Morgan and members of the dance academy at the Martham Carnival

Jade Morgan and members of the dance academy at the Martham Carnival - Credit: Supplied

A Great Yarmouth dance school owner has joined a county-wide pledge to make life better for children and young people in Norfolk.

Jade Morgan, of Morgan's Academy of Dance, has signed Norfolk Children and Young People Strategic Alliance's Flourish Pledge.

Pledges can include supporting young people’s careers, involving young people in decision-making, or providing new activities or opportunities.

More than 150 pledges have been made since the launch of the Flourishing in Norfolk Strategy campaign in May from a mix of council services, schools, volunteer sector providers, and businesses.

Miss Morgan said: “A lot of the children who come to us don’t have much confidence and they haven’t always felt like they fitted in with other schools.

Jade Morgan has signed up to the Flourish Pledge

Jade Morgan has signed up to the Flourish Pledge - Credit: Supplied

"I want to show them that you can be confident in your body, have a great time, and make friends through dance.

“I really wanted to make a Flourish pledge because I want every child I teach to flourish, have opportunities to learn, and feel understood.

“We recently had our first performance at Martham fun day, and the parents were so surprised to see how well their children were doing and how much their confidence and self-esteem had grown.”

Miss Morgan had lost her right hand following a crash on the A47 in 2016 at the age of 25 when driving home from Norwich.

Sara Tough, executive director for Children’s Services at Norfolk County Council, said: “We know Norfolk is a great place to grow up and we want it to be a county where every child and young person can flourish.

launch of flourish Norfolk

The launch of the Flourish pledge campaign - Credit: Norfolk County Council

"To see so many organisations already making pledges has been fantastic and hopefully a sign of things to come as the message is spread far and wide throughout the county.

“Jade is one of those people who has turned a life-changing situation into something entirely positive, so we’re thrilled to have her and her dance school on board.

"I hope that Jade’s story amongst others encourages more groups to sign up”.

Anyone from schools and colleges to small community groups and venues, businesses, charities, local councils, leisure and tourism providers, smaller teams within bigger organisations are welcome to sign up to make a Flourish pledge.

For more information visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/flourish 





