Fish finger frenzy coming to Great Yarmouth food festival

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 5:13 PM March 17, 2022
Liz's sandwich at the Folk Cafe - a classic fish finger on toasted white bread. Fresh and meaty

What makes a perfect fish finger sandwich? - Credit: Archant

Chefs will be competing to see who can make the ultimate fish finger sandwich in a food festival to be held in Great Yarmouth.

The Fish Finger Frenzy competition - which is part of the Flavours Festival - will start at 2.30pm at St George's Plaza on King Street on Friday, March 25.

From that date until March 27, a temporary food market will be held on the plaza, with local restaurants and food vendors showing off their tastiest treats.

The festival, which aims to highlight the diverse cultures of food and drink in the area, will also include food stalls, musical performances and cooking demos by the likes of Michelin-star chef and hotelier Galton Blackiston.

Mr Blackiston will also be hosting a book signing event on Saturday, March 26.

Reprezent Project, a local community art organisation, will also be attending and providing free dynamic and inclusive artistic, creative and alternative cultural activities and workshops for all the family to enjoy.

For more information, see the Visit Great Yarmouth website.

