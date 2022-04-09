News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New football pitch recommended in Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 1:06 PM April 9, 2022
Wellesley football ground in Great Yarmouth, home to what is thought to be the oldest wooden stand i

Wellesley Recreation Ground in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Plans for the addition of a new football pitch and the removal of a tennis court in Great Yarmouth has been recommended for approval.

A new community 3G turf football pitch for Wellesley Recreation Ground will be discussed at a Great Yarmouth Borough Council committee meeting on Wednesday, April 13.

The pitch - planned to replace the existing tennis courts and multi-use games area (MUGA) - will be based in the southern part of the Wellesley if plans are accepted. The new pitch will not restrict the athletics track.

The new area will also include layouts for a-side football games and a storage container for equipment.

The decision to lose the existing tennis court was due to the length of the turf of the new football pitch not being suitable for tennis.

Plans also include refurbishment of the existing Grade II-listed tennis pavilion also located in the south end of the Wellesley. The building is planned to be restored to its original purpose as a changing room.


