Council asks people to report irresponsible e-scooter riders

People are being encouraged to report any incidents of irresponsible behaviour by Ginger e-scooter riders. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

As the trial of e-scooters in the Great Yarmouth area continues people are being asked to report anyone riding them irresponsibly.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said e-scooters offers "an affordable, reliable and sustainable" alternative to shorter-distanced journeys usually taken by cars.

A statement from the council said: "If you are witness to someone using an e-scooter irresponsibly, please report it to Ginger at info@ginger.town and provide the date, time and location of the incident."

It comes as Nelson ward councillor Tony Mr Wright said he had witnessed "a number of infringements" by e-scooter riders - both using the Ginger service and privately owned scooters.

He said he was "filled with absolute fear" over the prospect of the town's existing fleet being expanded from 100 to 250.

According to Ginger, Yarmouth is outperforming the other 31 areas across England participating in a trial, led by the Department of Transport (DfT), of rental e-scooters. However, it remains illegal to ride privately-owned e-scooters on public roads.