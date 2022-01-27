Great Yarmouth's town walls to be preserved in £2.4m scheme

Restoration work on St Mary's Tower and the town wall by St Nicholas Road will begin this week. - Credit: Google Earth

A £2.4m scheme to repair and preserve Great Yarmouth's historic town walls has begun.

Scaffolding is being put in place ahead of the work between St Mary's Tower and St Nicholas Road.

Great Yarmouth is surrounded by a mile-long medieval wall, which took over a century to complete with work starting in 1276.

Eleven out of sixteen towers survive.

The preservation work is part of the £2.4m Great Yarmouth High Street Heritage Action Zone project, which puts heritage and the local community at the heart of revitalising the town centre.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Carl Smith said: "Great Yarmouth is blessed with a rich cultural heritage, with dozens of nationally-important buildings and monuments including our medieval town walls.

"Thanks to funding secured from Historic England, we’re able to preserve the walls and ensure they continue to help tell the history of the town for generations to come.”

Further action zone projects include the repair and re-use of two prominent buildings in King Street and the Market Place, grant funding schemes supporting historic shopfront improvements and building repairs.