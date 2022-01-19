Great Yarmouth service to remember Holocaust victims

People in Great Yarmouth have been invited to attend the town's annual Holocaust Memorial Day service.

The ceremony is taking place at 11am on January 27 at Blackfriars Jewish Cemetery on Blackfriars Road.

The service is held on that date each year as it marks the liberation of the concentration camp Auschwitz Birkenau in 1945.

The service will include a two-minute silence, followed by the mayor of the borough of Great Yarmouth Adrian Thompson laying a wreath on behalf of the residents of the borough.

A stone laid on top of a grave stone the small Jewish cemetery on Blackfriars Road in 2014. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

For those wishing to pay their respects in private, all three of the borough's Jewish burial places, including Caister Borough Cemetery, off Ormesby Road, and Kitchener Road Jewish Cemetery, will be open from dawn to dusk on the day.

Mr Thompson said: "It is important we acknowledge Holocaust Memorial Day as it gives the community the opportunity to pay our respects and empathise with those who lost their lives in the Holocaust.

"It also gives us an opportunity to honour those who survived, ensure that upcoming generations remember the human tragedy of the Holocaust and take action for a better future.”