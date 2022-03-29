Marina Centre vacancies revealed as £26m opening nears

The £26m revamp of the Marina Centre is nearing completion - Credit: GYBC

The recruitment process has begun ahead of the opening of a £26m seafront leisure centre revamp.

The new look Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile is due to open in the late summer.

It will boast a six-lane swimming pool, learner pool, flumes, a gym, sports hall, indoor climbing zone, community spaces and a café.

The learner pool is taking shape at the Marina Centre - Credit: GYBC

The Marina Centre will be operated by Freedom Leisure on behalf of Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Management opportunities are now available to be filled, such as general manager, catering manager and an aquatics programme manager.

Opportunities within the operational, fitness, catering, events and front of house teams will be available in the coming months.

Freedom Leisure, which has commenced a 10-year partnership with Great Yarmouth Borough Council, also manages the Phoenix Leisure Centre in Bradwell.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Carl Smith, said: “Our new Marina Centre is going to offer residents and visitors some of the best sports and leisure facilities in the area.

"But for it to really have an impact on people’s health and wellbeing we need a great team helping everyone build confidence in the water, in the gym, and on the climbing wall.

A tour is given of the Marina Centre revamp project - Credit: GYBC

"These are important jobs, and with Freedom we are confident that staff themselves will have the chance to grow and develop too.”

Ivan Horsfall Turner, CEO of Freedom Leisure, said: “We are so pleased to see the progress being made with the construction of the Marina Centre.

"Working at the fabulous new facility will be a great opportunity to make a real difference to the health and wellbeing of the Great Yarmouth community.

"We are therefore keen to provide local employment opportunities to individuals who want to join our mission of improving lives through leisure.”

The previous Marina Centre closed in 2019.

Contactors Morgan Sindall Construction broke ground in January 2021, with a topping out ceremony marking the completion of the exterior of the building in September.

Originally council bosses said it would be ready by the summer 2021, but that was delayed after the discovery of asbestos.

Positions at the Marina Centre can be found at www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/centres/marina-centre/jobs-at-marina-centre/