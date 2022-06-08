Fancy getting fit? Then sign up to the new look Marina Centre

The Marina Centre is nearly ready to open. Danny Branson, senior site manager. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

People in Great Yarmouth are being encouraged to register their interest in becoming a member of the new £26m Marina Centre seafront leisure centre complex.

The new look Marina Centre is due to open its doors in August following a major Great Yarmouth Borough Council regeneration project.

People can now register their interest in becoming a member which gains access to a gym, swimming sessions and classes.

If people register before June 30 they can take advantage of three months free or no joining fee offers.

The centre will be operated by Freedom Leisure, which says on its website that it will open in August.

A statement from Freedom Leisure said: "Be one of the first to join our community and access some of the best health and leisure facilities in the region.

"The Marina Centre will open in August 2022 and we're looking forward to hearing from you."

To register visit www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/centres/marina-centre/gym-at-marina/.