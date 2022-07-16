News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Leisure centre signs bid made ahead of £26m site opening

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:21 PM July 16, 2022
The £26m revamp of the Marina Centre is nearing completion

The £26m revamp of the Marina Centre is nearing completion - Credit: GYBC

Another stage of the development of a £26m leisure complex on Great Yarmouth seafront is to go before a planning committee.

The Marina Centre is due to open early next month and will have a six lane swimming pool, flumes, a 100 station gym and a sport hall.

As part of the final development process a bid to install eight signs on or near the building is to be discussed by Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control committee on Wednesday night.

The signs include Marina Centre logos, branding and what are described as totem signs in the car park, which will point visitors towards the leisure facility.

All the signs will be blue with white writing and will not be illuminated.

A report to the committee says: "The proposal would not cause harm to the surrounding designated heritage assets."

Mayor Graham Plant with the Marina Centre working group

A time capsule was buried at the site earlier in the month - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The signs are recommended for approval by planners.

The Marina Centre will be operated by Freedom Leisure on behalf of the borough council.

It replaces the former Marina Centre, which had opened 40 years ago.


