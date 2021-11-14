Mementoes from 2022 to be buried in new Marina Centre

Interior view of the new Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth in September year. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A time capsule containing mementoes from 2022 is to be buried in Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre - but what should be included?

Whether it is mementos, photographs, written memories or personal keepsakes, residents are being encouraged to send in their ideas.

The mayor, Adrian Thompson, will then choose his favourite suggestions, to be buried with other items, including newspaper clippings, relevant to next year.

Adrian Thompson, mayor of Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The burial is planned for the end of February and those whose suggestions are chosen will be invited to a ceremony where the laying of an inscribed slate will take place.

Carl Smith, leader of the borough council, said the time capsule will "give future locals an insight into what else was going on in the borough when this revitalisation was happening".

Entry ideas should be emailed to marketing@great-yarmouth.gov.uk before December 15.



