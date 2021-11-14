News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

Mementoes from 2022 to be buried in new Marina Centre

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 9:37 AM November 14, 2021
Great Yarmouth Marina topping out ceremony. Interior views. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Interior view of the new Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth in September year. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A time capsule containing mementoes from 2022 is to be buried in Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre - but what should be included?

Whether it is mementos, photographs, written memories or personal keepsakes, residents are being encouraged to send in their ideas.

The mayor, Adrian Thompson, will then choose his favourite suggestions, to be buried with other items, including newspaper clippings, relevant to next year.

Adrian Thompson, chairman of Filby in Bloom and current deputy mayor, is set to become mayor of the Great Yarmouth borough. 

Adrian Thompson, mayor of Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The burial is planned for the end of February and those whose suggestions are chosen will be invited to a ceremony where the laying of an inscribed slate will take place.

Carl Smith, leader of the borough council, said the time capsule will "give future locals an insight into what else was going on in the borough when this revitalisation was happening".

Entry ideas should be emailed to marketing@great-yarmouth.gov.uk before December 15.


You may also want to watch:

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anti-vax protesters outside Market Gates.

Anti-vax protest outside Great Yarmouth shopping centre

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Brian Northcott from Bradwell who has died.

Scooter cavalcade tribute for former footballer and Mod 'Noddy'

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Decoy Tavern Fritton Norfolk

Bid to knock down 'unviable' country pub

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth new bridge aerial photo

Stunning aerial photos show progress on new bridge

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon