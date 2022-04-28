News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
What the £4.7m market revamp means for Great Yarmouth

James Weeds

Published: 6:30 AM April 28, 2022
Great Yarmouth's new market taking shape. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Traders at Great Yarmouth's £4.7 market revamp began moving into their new stalls into the six-day building in mid-April, as the project was nearing the completion of its first phase.

The council says it expects traders to take a few weeks to get their stalls ready in the new market area, with a gradual opening of the new building during May.

A visualisation of the Great Yarmouth Market Place redevelopment.

A borough council spokesperson said: “Traders will be able to start moving into the new six-day stalls from the end of this week.

"We expect most traders will take a few weeks to get their stalls ready, and we look forward to the gradual opening of the new building in early May.

"The new market is lighter, brighter, more spacious, more accessible and more environmentally friendly, and we think both traders and visitors will really feel the benefits of these improvements as it opens up.”

Great Yarmouth's new £3.5m market aims to open in Summer 2021 following a nine-month build Picture:

The new covered market will have 26 main stalls of different sizes, alongside two kiosks and spaces for pop-up traders and some of the new units will be open plan allowing customers to walk around, while others will maintain the usual counter-style stalls seen at the current market place.

Some units will also include storage space for traders.

The walkway is wider than the existing market to accommodate areas for seating while not disrupting pedestrian access.

Skylights have also been put in to allow more light into the food and retail hub.

Carl Smith, left, Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, in the new market with councillor Trevor

In a joint statement, council leader Carl Smith and Labour group opposition leader Trevor Wainwright said: "People can look forward to a brighter, more inviting market in the heart of the historic market place, with improved market facilities and a unique design which complements the historic setting, supports the wider town centre."

Jane Beck, head of property and asset management, at Great Yarmouth's new market. Picture: DENISE BR

In February, Jane Beck, head of property and asset management, confirmed more than 40 businesses have expressed an interest and they will be included in the next phases of development.

Discussions are still taking place to discuss a timeline for the completion of phases two and three.

To help promote the market traders a Facebook page has been launched with an eye on what individual stalls offer, including Dearno's Market Chips, Adamskee Jewellery and Unique Sweets.

