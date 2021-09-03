New mayor of Great Yarmouth revealed
- Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council
The new mayor of Great Yarmouth has been announced, as he follows in his father's footsteps.
Adrian Thompson, chairman of Filby in Bloom and current deputy mayor, is set to become mayor of the Great Yarmouth borough.
His father, David Thompson, served as mayor for the 2001 to 2002.
He will be officially elected into the ceremonial, non-political role at the next full council meeting on Tuesday, September 28. His deputy will also be voted in at that meeting.
Mr Thompson’s chosen charities are Caister Lifeboat, the Great Yarmouth Branches of the Royal British Legion and the Samaritans, and the 901 Troop Marine Cadets (Winterton Cadets).
He said: “Serving as mayor is a real privilege that not many people get to experience, so to have two chosen from the same family is a double honour that I’m very grateful for.
“I’m looking forward to raising money and awareness for my chosen charities and representing the communities of the borough.”
