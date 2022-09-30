Could Yarmouth become Norfolk's 'investment zone'?

Could Great Yarmouth host one of the government's flagship 'investment zones'? - Credit: Mike Page

Councillors on Norfolk's east coast have urged officials in County Hall to consider placing one of the government's flagship 'investment zones' in the Great Yarmouth area.

Carl Smith, Conservative leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, is reported to have written to the county council to ask for his area to be considered for the scheme.

Carl Smith, Conservative leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The zones - touted by South West Norfolk MP and now prime minister Liz Truss as a way of boosting Britain's economic growth - will have lower taxes, lighter regulation, and relaxed planning laws.

Prime minister Liz Truss - who has served as MP for South West Norfolk since 2010 - said the investment zones would help to boost economic growth in Britain. - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

At last week's mini-budget, it was revealed that Norfolk and Suffolk's county councils had been invited to submit a bid to create a zone in each of their counties.

Mr Smith's letter was referred by Daniel Candon, Tory chairman of the council's economic development committee, at a meeting on Thursday.

Mr Candon was responding to his party colleague Paul Wells, who said that "now is the time to strike while the iron is hot", in terms of lobbying for the zone to be in Yarmouth borough.

It is understood that the favoured location for Norfolk's zone is the A11 corridor, encompassing Wymondham, Thetford and Attleborough.