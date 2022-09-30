News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Local Council

Could Yarmouth become Norfolk's 'investment zone'?

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:49 AM September 30, 2022
GREAT YARMOUTH: It is easy to see how Great Yarmouth was built on a sand spit with the River Bure's

Could Great Yarmouth host one of the government's flagship 'investment zones'? - Credit: Mike Page

Councillors on Norfolk's east coast have urged officials in County Hall to consider placing one of the government's flagship 'investment zones' in the Great Yarmouth area. 

Carl Smith, Conservative leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, is reported to have written to the county council to ask for his area to be considered for the scheme. 

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader, Carl Smith, by the Winter Gardens which has been awarded £10

Carl Smith, Conservative leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The zones - touted by South West Norfolk MP and now prime minister Liz Truss as a way of boosting Britain's economic growth - will have lower taxes, lighter regulation, and relaxed planning laws.

Liz Truss during a hustings event at the Holiday Inn, in Norwich North, Norfolk, as part of her camp

Prime minister Liz Truss - who has served as MP for South West Norfolk since 2010 - said the investment zones would help to boost economic growth in Britain. - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

At last week's mini-budget, it was revealed that Norfolk and Suffolk's county councils had been invited to submit a bid to create a zone in each of their counties. 

Mr Smith's letter was referred by Daniel Candon, Tory chairman of the council's economic development committee, at a meeting on Thursday.

Mr Candon was responding to his party colleague Paul Wells, who said that "now is the time to strike while the iron is hot", in terms of lobbying for the zone to be in Yarmouth borough. 

It is understood that the favoured location for Norfolk's zone is the A11 corridor, encompassing Wymondham, Thetford and Attleborough.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council
Great Yarmouth News
Gorleston News

Don't Miss

RSPCA appeal after kittens abandoned in Great Yarmouth need eyes removed.

Abandoned kittens left in cardboard box face having their eyes removed

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A convoy of bikers on Lowestoft Road, Gorleston.

Bikers unite to form escort for 'fantastic' Gorleston woman's funeral

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth's third river crossing taking shap

Third crossing: Queen's death set to 'influence' bridge name

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Heidi Secker is the new host of the afternoon show on Greatest Hits Radio East Anglia. 

Norfolk Live News

Yarmouth presenter announced as new host of radio station's afternoon show

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon