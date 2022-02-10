News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Yarmouth residents urged to join in Jubilee celebrations

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 5:13 PM February 10, 2022
The Queen will open the new Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge. Here she is during a garden party

The Queen and the country will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee on June 3. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Neighbours and community groups across the borough of Great Yarmouth are being urged to join in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer.

The Queen's coronation took place in 1952 and the entire country will be celebrating her record-breaking 70th year on the throne this June.

Queen Elizabeth is pictured here with Prime Minister Robert Muldoon, unveiling a plaque in the reception hall.

FLASHBACK: The Queen a few months before her Silver Jubilee in 1977. - Credit: archivesnz, Flickr

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is putting together a programme of events to mark the unique occasion, including a civic service, a celebratory dinner, and the lighting of a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon as part of a nationwide programme masterminded by Gorleston pageant master Bruno Peek.

Events include:

  • Thursday, June 2: Beacon lighting in Anchor Gardens, followed by fireworks
  • Friday, June 3: Civic Jubilee service at Great Yarmouth Minster, led by Revd Simon Ward
  • Saturday, June 4: Formal Jubilee dinner at Great Yarmouth Town Hall
  • Sunday, June 5: Big Jubilee lunch events at St George’s Park in Great Yarmouth and Pier Gardens in Gorleston
Garden Party at Sandringham House hosted by the Queen.Picture: James Bass

FLASHBACK: The Queen at a garden party in Sandringham House for her Diamond Jubilee in 2012. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

The council is also encouraging people across the borough to hold their own celebrations as part of the four-day UK bank holiday weekend that forms the centrepiece of the celebrations.

Great Yarmouth mayor Adrian Thompson said: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a very special national event and we want as many people as possible from the borough to take part in the celebrations.

“As well as our formal and community events, we’re encouraging people to get in the spirit and put on their own local events – it could be as simple as getting your family round for a party in the garden, or a larger community event that takes a bit more planning.”

The world's most famous hat wearer, Queen Elizabeth II, seen here at a Buckingham Palace garden part

The world's most famous hat wearer, Queen Elizabeth II, seen here at a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2003. Picture: CHRIS YOUNG/PA

Full details of the borough council’s civic events programme will be released later this year.

Across the borough, other events are already in the planning stages, including a dance at Filby Village Hall on Friday, June 3.

In Hemsby a workshop is to be arranged to make red, white and blue rag wreaths in early June.

A post on Caister Parish Council's Facebook page said a number of events are being planned for the long weekend of celebrations.

People are also being encouraged to hold their own informal garden and street parties as part of the Big Jubilee Lunch.

Events that include arts or sporting aspects are potentially eligible for funding from Arts Council England or Sports England.

For a free planning for hints and tips, visit the Eden Project Communities website.

